How To Watch NCAA Cross Country National Championships Online

Oklahoma State Cross Country will host its first-ever NCAA Cross Country National Championship on Monday, March, 15 and fans can watch live stream online and television coverage uninterrupted from Stillwater, Okla. on ESPNU and WatchESPN.com.

How To Watch Live Streaming

Those on the go will have the opportunity to watch the live championship coverage on their smart devices, such as phones or Ipad, while those with an Amazon Fire TV or Firestick will be able to stream the action which begins at 12:30 a.m. ET. The broadcast will be available at this link: https://es.pn/3chO8oc

TV: ESPNU | Stream Live Online

Women’s race 6k 12:50 pm ET/ 11:50 am CT;

Men’s race 10k 1:40 pm ET / 12:40 pm CT

Post-championships awards ceremony – ESPN3

Live results, including splits at every 1000 meter mark, will be also available to help you the fans stay up-to-date with live movements and race leaders throughout the entire competition.

Championships Information

NCAA Cross Country Championships Monday kicks-off with a regular course inspection from the athletes competing before the gun sounds off the first race at 12:50 a.m. ET, with the women’s championship 6K battle. The women’s race will be Followed by the men’s championship 10K race, which will start at 1:40 p.m. ET.

All awards will be presented after the men’s race and it will stream live on ESPN3 and the ESPN App at around 2:30 pm ET.

Several adjustments were made to have this year’s championships go ahead.

However, because there were regional cross country championships this season, a selection committee named the 31 best male and female teams in the country to compete, along with individual qualifiers from their respective conference championships.

Spectators will not be permitted to attend this year’s NCAA Cross Country Championships, due to the current COVID-19 protocols.

The defending national champions are BYU and Arkansas and both squads will be hoping to repeat this season, despite the championships getting off to a later than usual start.