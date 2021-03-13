How To Watch NCAA Division II Indoor Track And Field Championships

The NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships will conclude on Saturday, March 13 and you can watch the live stream and follow the latest results from the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama. Live stream on Day Three will continue to be on NCAA.com. Saturday: Live stream all events | You can also watch a brief recap here.

Saturday’s competition will begin with the closing events of the men’s Heptathlon and the start of the women’s Pentathlon which get going at 11:30 Am ET. The women’s Pent 60m hurdles will start the action and this will be followed by the men’s Heptathlon 60m hurdles at 11:45 AM.

Watch all the live stream action from Birmingham for FREE as the battle for the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships men’s and women’s team titles heats up the final day this weekend.

NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships Schedule – March 13

Women’s Pentathlon Overall

Women’s Pentathlon 60m Hurdles 11:30 AM

Men’s Heptathlon 60m Hurdles 11:45 AM

Women’s Pentathlon High Jump 12:00 PM

Men’s Heptathlon Pole Vault 1:45 PM

Women’s Pentathlon Shot Put 2:00 PM

Men’s Triple Jump Final 2:00 PM

Women’s Pentathlon Long Jump 3:00 PM

Men’s Heptathlon 1000m 3:45 PM

Men’s Shot Put Final 3:45 PM

Women’s Pentathlon 800m 4:30 PM

Men’s 60m Hurdles Final 4:40 PM

Women’s 60m Hurdles Final 4:50 PM

Women’s Pole Vault Final 4:55 PM

Men’s 60m Final 5:00 PM

Women’s Triple Jump Final 5:05 PM

Women’s 60m Final 5:10 PM

Men’s Mile Final 5:20 PM

Women’s Mile Final 5:35 PM

Women’s Shot Put Final 5:45 PM

Men’s 400m Final 5:50 PM

Women’s 400m Final 6:00 PM

Women’s High Jump Final 6:05 PM

Men’s 800m Final 6:10 PM

Women’s 800m Final 6:20 PM

Men’s 200m Final 6:30 PM

Women’s 200m Final 6:40 PM

Men’s 3000m Final 6:50 PM

Women’s 3000m Final 7:10 PM

Men’s 4×400 Final 7:30 PM

Women’s 4×400 Final 7:45 PM