How To Watch The 2021 Queensland Track Classic Live

Watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 Queensland Track Classic in Brisbane, Australia on Saturday on the Athletics Australia YouTube channel. The meeting, which will take place at Queensland Sport and Athletics Centre, is the fifth event of the 2021 Australian Summer Super Series.

Date: 27th March 2021 Time: 3:55pm – 8:00pm AEST Location: QSAC (Queensland Sports and Athletics Centre)

Saturday’s meeting will feature some of the country’s top athletes as they continue their preparations for the Australian Olympic Trials and the upcoming Games in Tokyo, Japan, later this summer.

Among the standout athletes slated to feature at the meeting this weekend are Bendere Oboya, Catriona Bisset, and Brooke Stratton.

After easing to victory at the last meeting of the series in Melbourne, two-days ago, Oboya returns to the track with the aim of extending her impressive form so far this season. The 20-year-old who ran 51.61 in Sydney, on March 7, starts as the quickest in the field and she will go up against Olympian Anneliese Rubie-Renshaw and teenager Ellie Beer who could push her to run another good time this season.

The women’s 800m will feature national record holder Bisset and Linden Hall will renew their rivalry after an exciting battle at the Sydney Track Classic two-weeks-ago. Hall, who has the best 1500m time so far this season, edged home on top in the last 800m matchup between the two with a time of 2:01.27 with Bisset just behind at 2:01.58.

Bisset, who has a personal best of 1:58.78 has already done 2:00.19 this season and she will be aiming to go under two minutes for the third time in her career.

Meanwhile, the women’s long jump will see Brooke Stratton topping the list of entrants and she will be hoping to achieve the Olympic qualifying standard of 6.82m.

“My goal on Saturday is to absolutely qualify. I want to prove to myself that I can jump the qualifying standard, and I know that’s also going to take the pressure off,” she said on the Athletics Australia website.

“I’d love to be jumping PBs or at least one PB, but when your PB is the Australian record, it gets a little hard to jump those distances all the time,” she added.

“I do think I’m in good shape and that’s something I can achieve – anything over the 6.82 mark I’d be stoked with.”

Stratton entered the week as the world-leader with a mark of 6.72 meters, but American Tara Davis improved that mark with her winning effort of 7.14m when setting a new NCAA record on the second day of the 2021 Texas Relays in Austin, Texas on Friday.