How To Watch USF Invitational Live Stream: April 2-3

You can watch live streaming of the 2021 University of South Florida – USF Invitational, which will take place at the USF Track and Field Stadium in Tampa, FL, on Friday, April 2, and Saturday, April 3. Live streaming of this meeting will be available on ESPN+ and can be accessed at WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App.

Watch Live Stream Here | April 2-3

As it was with the first Bulls Invitational on March 19-20, the USF Invitational will also be closed to unattached athletes and will only accept entries from schools that are specially invited. In addition, ticket sales to the meeting will NOT be open to the public due to the concerns surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, in an effort to follow COVID-19 safety protocols, the two-day meeting will see the men competing on Friday, while the women will compete on Saturday to limit the amount of people at the location.

On Friday, the men’s contest will begin at Noon ET with the Hammer throw and followed by the Long Jump and Pole Vault at 1:00.

Competition on the track will get going at 4:00 p.m. with the 3000m Steeplechase before the 4x100m relay speed things up at 4:20 p.m. Also set for Friday’s first day on the men’s side are the 110m Hurdles at 4:45 p.m., the 400m at 5:00 p.m., the 100m at 5:15 p.m., and the 800m runs at 5:30 p.m. The meet concludes on Friday with the men’s 4x400m relay at 6:45 p.m.

In the meantime, the women’s competition at the USF Invitational begins on Saturday with the field event contests at 12:00 p.m. and followed by the running events at 4:00 p.m.

USF Invitational Schedule

Friday, April 2, 2021- (Men)

TIME FIELD EVENT

12:00 p.m. Hammer – M Trials and FINAL

1:00 p.m. Long Jump – M Trials and FINAL

1:00 p.m. Pole Vault – M Trials and FINAL

2:00 p.m. Shot Put – M Trials and FINAL

3:00 p.m. Javelin – M Trials and FINAL

3:00 p.m. High Jump – M Trials and FINAL

3:00 p.m. Triple Jump – M Trials and FINAL

4:00 p.m. Discus – M Trials and FINAL

TIME TRACK EVENT – MEN

4:00 p.m. 3000m Steeplechase – M FINAL

4:20 p.m. 400m Relay – M FINAL

4:30 p.m. 1500m Run – M FINAL

4:45 p.m. 110m Hurdles – M FINAL

5:00 p.m. 400m Dash – M FINAL

5:15 p.m. 100m Dash – M FINAL

5:30 p.m. 800m Run – M FINAL

5:45 p.m. 400m Hurdles – M FINAL

6:00 p.m. 200m Dash – M FINAL

6:20 p.m. 5000m Run – M FINAL

6:45 p.m. 1600m Relay – M FINAL

Saturday, April 3, 2021- (Women)

TIME FIELD EVENT

12:00 p.m. Hammer – W Trials and FINAL

1:00 p.m. Long Jump – W Trials and FINAL

1:00 p.m. Pole Vault – W Trials and FINAL

2:00 p.m. Shot Put – W Trials and FINAL

3:00 p.m. Javelin – W Trials and FINAL

3:00 p.m. High Jump – W Trials and FINAL

3:00 p.m. Triple Jump – W Trials and FINAL

4:00 p.m. Discus – W Trials and FINAL

TIME TRACK EVENT

4:00 p.m. 3000m Steeplechase – W FINAL

4:20 p.m. 400m Relay – W FINAL

4:30 p.m. 1500m Run – W FINAL

4:45 p.m. 100m Hurdles – W FINAL

5:00 p.m. 400m Dash – W FINAL

5:15 p.m. 100m Dash – W FINAL

5:30 p.m. 800m Run – W FINAL

5:45 p.m. 400m Hurdles – W FINAL

6:00 p.m. 200m Dash – W FINAL

6:20 p.m. 5000m Run – W FINAL

6:45 p.m. 1600m Relay – W FINAL