How To Watch Velocity Fest Meet: Fraser-Pryce To Race In 200m

Several of Jamaica’s top senior athletes and Olympic hopefuls, including Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, will take the track at the National Stadium in Kingston, where they will compete at the Velocity Fest Meet on Saturday, March 20. Live stream of this meet will be available on SportsMaxTV, as well as on the SportsMax App.

Among the featured athletes slated to compete at the event is two-time Olympic and four-time World 100m champion Fraser-Pryce, who is set to open her 2021 season when she competes in the women’s 200m.

Fraser-Pryce will be making her first appearance since last August when the star sprinter competed in two of the Velocity Fest meetings prior to the halt of sporting events in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For exclusive SportsMax content: https://video.sportsmax.tv/ – The Senior Athletes Are Slated To Start Competing At Around 5:00 PM ET.

The 34-year-old who is hoping to return to the top of the podium at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, later this season, having collected a bronze medal in the 100m at Rio 2016, will race from lane five in section two of the 200m on Saturday.

Fraser-Pryce, who now trains with the Elite Performance Group, is slated to battle against Barbados sprinter Sade Williams, who trains at the Jamaican’s former training base at the MVP Track Club.

Williams has been impressive in both Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) Olympic Trials meetings so far, having won the 200m in both appearances already and she is expected to test the fitness of Fraser-Pryce.

Also down to compete at this weekend’s Velocity Fest Meet are Sprintec Track Club’s Ronda Whyte and Remona Burchell, as well as Stephenie Ann McPherson of MVP who will also race section two of the women’s 200m.

In the men’s 200m, Racers Track Club’s Miguel Francis will look to continue his productive form this season when he races in Section Three of the event against training partners, Oblique Seville and Zharnel Hughes.

Titans Track Club’s Jevaughn Minzie, and MVP’s Julian Forte will also feature in what is expected to be an entertaining heat.

Former 100m world record holder Asafa Powell will once again compete in the men’s 400m, along with Keeno Burrell of Racers Track Club and Demar Murray of G.C. Foster College.

Meanwhile, World long jump champion Tajay Gayle of the MVP Track Club will work on his speed this weekend when he steps in the blocks for the men’s 100m.

The 24-year-old who owns a personal best of 10.42 seconds in the 100m, will seek to better that time when he takes on Nigel Ellis and former national champion Oshane Bailey.

On the women’s side, Edwin Allen High School junior standouts and twins, Tia and Tina Clayton, will step up in rankings to take on their seniors in the women’s 100m. Ashanti Moore, Natasha Morrison, and Shimayra Williams are also down to race in the event.

The Velocity Fest Meet is scheduled to begin just after the Anthrick Corporate Area Development Meet, which is also at the National Stadium.