How to Watch the 2021 Stanford Invitational Live

The 2021 Stanford Invitational, hosted at the Cobb Track and Angell Field, will be streamed live online on Friday, April 2, and Saturday, April 3, and you can watch the coverage on FloTrack. Besides using your computer to watch the meeting live, fans can also follow the action using streaming platforms such as Roku, Fire TV, Firesticks, Chromecast, and Apple TV.

How to Watch Stanford Invitational:

STREAMING: Watch the 2021 Stanford Invitational on FloTrack. SIGN UP HERE. Track and field support can also follow up-to-date information and Live Results of the meeting from both days. Collegiate Meet Info (PDF) | Tentative Schedule (PDF)

The meeting will begin on Friday with the men’s javelin throw at 3:30 p.m. local time and will follow a tentative rolling schedule that includes the women’s hammer throw, the women’s pole vault, and long jump for women. At 5:00 p.m. the women’s javelin throw will begin with the men’s hammer throw and men’s long jump closing out the field events on the first day.

Running events will start at 8:00 p.m. with the women’s 3000 meters Steeplechase, followed by the men’s race at 8:15 p.m. At 8:30 will be the women’s 5,000m, with the men’s 5000m going off at 8:55 and the men’s 10,000m starting at 9:20.

In the meantime, Saturday’s schedule will begin with the women’s discus at 9:30 am and then the women’s and men’s high jump.

The women’s and men’s 800m will get the action going on the track on Saturday’s second day at 10:00 a.m. before the women’s and men’s 400m hurdlers take the track at 10:40 a.m. All running events will follow a slow to fast format.

Elsewhere on the schedule, the women’s and men’s 4x100m relays is slated for 12:00 p.m. with the 400m, 100m and sprint hurdles following.

Saturday’s second and final day at the 2021 Stanford Invitational will closeout with the women’s and men’s 4x400m relay races at 4:30 p.m.

The 2021 Stanford Invitational is a collegiate only meeting this season, while the 2021 Cardinal Classic, and 2021 Payton Jordan Invitational will not be held this year, the Cardinal revealed.