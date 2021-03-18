How To Watch US Army 2nd WCA 5k Qualifier: Bor, Chelimo Chase American Indoor 5000 record Again

Watch live streaming coverage of Emmanuel Bor and Paul Chelimo bidding to break the American Indoor 5000 record again on Thursday, following a failed attempt a couple of weeks ago. Two weeks ago Chelimo started out as the highlighted athlete in the chase of Galen Rupp‘s record at the FireFly Recovery 5,000m in Virginia Beach, but the evening ended with Bor stealing the show after his US Army World Class Athlete Program training partner faded badly.

On Thursday night, the pair will go at it again in round two at the US Army 2nd WCA 5k Qualifier and you can watch live stream of the battle online again. LetsRun.com has revealed that it will once again broadcast worldwide live and for FREE on its social media channels including Youtube and Facebook.

The Boost Treadmills 5000m for men, which will again take place at the brand new Virginia Beach Sports Complex, will begin at 6:00 p.m. ET, but fans can log on a bit earlier for a pre-race analysis with the live stream beginning at 5:45 p.m. ET.

Galen Rupp owns the American indoor 5,000 meters record at 13:01.26 which was set from 2014.

At the FireFly Recovery 5,000m in Virginia Beach on March 4 Bor came close to lowering the mark but fell short in the end after coming across the finishing line in 13:05.60. Although he failed to break the national record, Bor’s performance was enough to move him to the No. 2 spot on the all-time US indoor 5000m list.

“It’s actually an honor to be second-fastest American,” Bor said after his performance the last time out. “I thought I would get it. The 3k was a little bit fast. I think if I had gone around 7:51, maybe at the end I would have just pulled through. But I’ll keep trying. Next time, I know I can get it. It’s just a matter of when.”

Chelimo, the 2016 Olympic silver medallist over the 5000m, was a distant second to Bor in 13:12.51.

Meanwhile, according to LetsRun.com, the group was initially slated to chase after the 10,000m Olympic qualifying standard of 27:28.00 on Thursday evening but decided to give the 5000m record another shot after coming so close two weeks ago.

March 18, 2021

Boost Treadmills 5,000m

Virginia Beach, VA

4:30pm Women’s Warmup

5:00pm Event Start Time / Staff Arrival Event Setup – Load In

5:00pm Men’s Warmup

5:30pm Women’s 3,000m (Start)

6:00pm Men’s 5,000m (Start)

6:20pm Women’s Mile (Start)

6:30pm Load Out

7:00pm Event End Time