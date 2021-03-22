How And Where To Watch, Follow 2021 Miami Hurricane Collegiate Invitational

MIAMI, FL — The 2021 Hurricane Collegiate Invitational will be streamed live on Saturday, March 27 and you can follow the coverage on the ACC Network Extra via WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App. The meeting which is hosted by the University of Miami (FL) will take place at Cobb Stadium in Coral Gables, FL.

ACC Network Extra, which is offered exclusively through WatchESPN and the ESPN app, will provide the live stream starting at 10:30 am ET and fans can follow all the action on their smartphones, FireTV, Firestick, or any other streaming device that can access the internet. You can also signup for a free trial at either Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV and experience the live coverage.

The men’s and women’s Javelin Throw finals will open the competition on Saturday at 10:30 before the women’s shot put, men’s hammer throw, and women’s and men’s long jump get going at 12:00 pm. The action on the track will begin at 2:00 pm with the 4x100m relay races, followed by the women’s and men’s 1500m, the sprint hurdle events, and then the 400m and 100 races.

The 2021 Hurricane Collegiate Invitational concludes with the 4x400m relays, beginning at 6:40.

Due to Covid-19, all participating teams must adhere to the health and safety protocols and testing standards that are in place. All invited schools must follow those standards in order to compete at the meeting.

This year’s event will not be accepting entries from junior colleges or high schools, nor will unattached athletes who are not affiliated with a team that is competing at the meet be allowed entry to compete.

“University of Miami home meets are not open events and entry to our contests is by invitation only. Athletes or teams from junior colleges, high schools, etc. will not be allowed entry to the competitions due to the meets being broadcast on the ACC Network,” a release from Miami (FL) stated earlier.

Click here for the meeting schedule | Follow Live Results