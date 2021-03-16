JAAA Qualification Trials 3: Zharnel Hughes Runs 10.14 To Win 100m

Zharnel Hughes of Great Britain continued his upward progression this season after he improved his season-best to 10.14 seconds and matched the fastest 100m time in the world this campaign during the JAAA Qualification Trials 3 at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica on Saturday.

Hughes got off to a terrible start but used his superior top-end speed to close down the field and nipped talented Jamaican young sprinter Oblique Seville on the line. Seville finished second in 10.19.

The 25-year-old Hughes, who won a pair of gold medals at the 2018 European Championships, improved on his wind-affected 10.37 previous performance on Feb. 27.

London Olympic 2012 double silver medalist and 2011 world champion Yohan Blake finished third overall in 10.29 after winning his section of the event.

Britain’s Miguel Francis posted 20.51 seconds to take the men’s 200m, while Keeno Burrell of Jamaica was the quickest in the 400m at 46.93. Former 100m world record holder Asafa Powell ran 50.32 when finishing third in his heat.

Meanwhile, also at the JAAA Qualification Trials 3, double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah ran 56.79 in her 400m heat for third place, but her time was not even close to the 51.82 seconds posted by Rhonda Whyte to win her heat with the fastest time overall.

Elsewhere, World Championships silver medalist Shanieka Ricketts of Jamaica won the women’s triple jump with 13.93m, while Jamaican world long jump champion Tajay Gayle leaped 7.77m to take the title.