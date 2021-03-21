Jamaican Jordan Scott wins triple jump at 2021 USC Trojan Invitational

LOS ANGELES — Jamaica’s Jordan Scott opened his 2021 outdoor season on a winning note after he started his career as a USC jumper by capturing the men’s triple jump competition at the 2021 USC Trojan Invitational on Saturday.

WINNING START FOR SCOTT AT USC

Scott, a Virginia-transfer senior, was one of 16 event winners for the Trojans.

He bounded out to the competition’s winning mark of 16.65 meters (54′ 7½) in just the first round to lead a first and second place finish for the home team.

After signaling his intentions for a productive day with his opening round attempt to put the rest of the field under immediate pressure, the 2019 NCAA Indoor Champion then jumped 16.12m in the second round, followed by back-to-back jumps of identical 16.17m marks.

The 23-year-old then closed out the competition with respective marks of 16.31m in the fifth round and 16.54m to end the contest. His USC teammate Darryl Shaw was second with 15.10m.

OLYMPIC TRIPLE JUMP QUALIFYING MARK

Scott, who is eyeing a place on the Jamaican national team at the Olympic Games later this summer in Tokyo, Japan, owns a personal best of 17.08m for the triple jump.

The qualifying standard for the Olympic Games is 17.14 meters.

Meanwhile, also opening their 2021 outdoor season at the 2021 USC Trojan Invitational was Trojan senior Anna Cockrell who finished fourth in the women’s 200m with a time of 23.61.

USC senior Nicole Yeargin won the event with a personal-best 23.23, and she was followed by fellow senior teammate Kyra Constantine in second (23.53), with junior Bailey Lear running 23.55 for third place with a personal best.

Click For Complete Results From 2021 USC Trojan Invitational: RESULTS (PDF)