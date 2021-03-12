JuVaughn Harrison Cops LJ, HJ At NCAA Indoor National Championships – Report

The latest results from finals already completed on Day Two at the 2021 NCAA DI Indoor Championships at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, AR., on Friday, March 12.

Among the athletes capturing national titles already at the meeting were Iowa State’s Wesley Kiptoo, JuVaughn Harrison of LSU, Ohio State women thrower Adelaide Aquilla, and the men’s Oregon distance medley relay team.

Junior Kiptoo was crowned the national champion in the men’s 5000m after he won the event with a personal best and meeting record time of 13:23.77. Kiptoo entered the championships as the highest-ranked entry at No. 4 and went on to dominate his challengers.

Finishing second in the event was Eric Hamer of Colorado State after he also posted a personal best time of 13:29.60, while Michigan State’s Morgan Beadlescomb finished third in 13:29.96, which was also a lifetime best for him.

JuVaughn Harrison At The Double

Meanwhile, Harrison captured the men’s long jump and high jump double with a pair of personal bests and collegiate leads in 2021.

The LSU standout secured the high jump title with a leap of 2.30m (7-6½) beating USC’s Earnie Sears, who grab the silver medal with a clearance of 2.24m and Kansas State’s Tejaswin Shankar who claimed the bronze with a mark of 2.24m.

Harrison returned to cop the long jump title with an eye-popping performance after improving in every round of the series.

The LSU senior stretched out to a winning mark of 8.45m (27-8¾) in the 5th round to better his rivals in what was an impressive series of jumping.

Florida State’s Isaac Grimes finished in second in the event with a mark of 8.35m, with Carey McLeod of Tennessee and Jamaica grabbing third place with 8.26m.

Oregon DMR Team Continues To Dominate

Elsewhere, Oregon cemented its No. 1 rank position in the men’s distance medley relay by taking the gold medal with a meeting record time of 9:19.98. The Ducks improved their own previous meeting record of 9:27.27, set in 2016, but just fell short of their collegiate record of 9:19.42 which was set on January 29.

Collecting the silver medal on Friday was Ole Miss which finished second with a season-best 9:20.75 while Texas placed third with a season-best time of 9:32.73.

In the women’s shot put competition, Adelaide Aquilla of Ohio State won the national indoor title with a personal best mark of 18.12 m (59-5½). Second place was Arizona’s Samantha Noennig with 17.69m and Arizona State’s Jorinde Van Klinken finished third with a throw of 17.56m.