Hurdles Star Kendra Harrison To Feature In 200m At 2021 Texas Relays

Sprint hurdles world record holder Kendra Harrison and former Jamaican national record holder Janeek Brown will line up against a specialized 200 meters field at the 2021 Texas Relays this weekend.

Hurdlers To Featured In 200m At Texas Relays

Harrison, who owns the world record in the women’s 100m hurdles at 12.20 seconds, set in London, in 2016, has decided to open up her outdoor campaign with a 200m race as she continues to prepare for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, later this summer.

The American who has a personal best of 22.81 seconds for the event, last raced in the half lap in 2019.

Meanwhile, Brown, the second fastest Jamaican in the 100m hurdles with 12.40 seconds, will be making her first appearance of the season.

The 22-year-old, owns a lifetime best of 22.40 seconds for the 200m, set when finishing fourth at the 2019 NCAA outdoor championships in Austin, Texas.

Olympic 400m hurdles bronze medalist Ashley Spencer of USA has also decided to open her outdoor season with a 200m race after running a 300m and running four rounds of 60m hurdles during her indoor season.

Heading The 200m List In Austin

Headlining the list of starters down the race against the hurdle specialists is USA’s sprint ace Jenna Prandini, who is coming off a productive indoor season in which she ran 22.55 for the 200m.

Prandini will be joined by another American star Gabby Thomas, who was also impressive during her indoor campaign, having posted personal best times twice for the 300m, at 35.92 and 35.73.

Thomas and Prandini will no doubt start as the ones to beat in this event.

Meanwhile, the women’s 200m will also include a pair of Texas Longhorns stars, freshman Kevona Davis of Jamaica, and sophomore Kynnedy Flannel of USA.

The standout pair have been entered to race against the pros in the Invitational race instead of the University and College section of the event.

Rio 2016 Olympic relay gold medalist Morolake Akinosun, world relay bronze medalist Teahna Daniels, and long jumper Sha’Keela Saunders are also entered to take part in the 2021 Texas Relays 200m.