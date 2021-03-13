LSU, Georgia Lead Men’s Standings At 2021 NCAA Indoor Championships: Day 2

LSU and Georgia are locked at the top of the men’s standings at the end of Day Two at the 2021 NCAA DI Indoor National Championships on Friday.

Early Leaders Locked On 20 Points

After seven scored events, the Tigers and the Bulldogs are both on 20 points with 10 more finals slated to be contested on Saturday’s final day of competition.

Leading the way for LSU was JuVaughn Harrison who captured the long jump and high jump double to score all the points so far for his team, which is one of the favorites to win the men’s title.

The men’s 5000 Meter Run, DMR, High Jump, Long Jump, Shot Put, Weight Throw, and the Heptathlon are the scored events so far.

Florida State will enter Saturday’s third and final day in third place with 17 points, followed by USC with 16, and North Dakota State rounding out the Top-5 with 15.

Oregon, which is the Pre-National favorite, is sixth with 13 points, while North Carolina, Arizona State, Florida, Iowa State all sit on 10 points.

Pl Men [7 out of 17 scored] Pts

1 LSU 20

1 Georgia 20

3 Florida State 17

4 USC 16

5 North Dakota State 15

6 Oregon 13

7 North Carolina 10

7 Arizona State 10

7 Florida 10

7 Iowa State 10

11 Tennessee 9

12 Michigan 8

12 Ole Miss 8

12 Arizona 8

12 Colorado St. 8

16 Michigan State 6

16 Texas 6

16 Alabama 6

16 Arkansas 6

16 Illinois 6

16 Kansas State 6

22 Missouri 5

22 Oklahoma 5

22 Pittsburgh 5

25 Minnesota 4

25 Nebraska 4

25 Southern Miss. 4

25 Virginia Tech 4

25 Auburn 4

25 Cincinnati 4

31 Samford 3

31 SE Louisiana 3

31 Indiana 3

34 Buffalo 2

35 Kent State 1

35 Miami (Ohio) 1

35 Texas Tech 1

35 UT-Arlington 1

35 Houston Baptist 1

Complete Standings