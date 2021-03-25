Freshman Maria Deaviz of Virginia dominated the women’s Shot Put competition after throwing a school-record 17.18m (56′ 4.5″) to win the 2021 Raleigh Relays title at the Paul Derr Track and Field Facility here in North Carolina, on Thursday. Deaviz, who heaved a personal-best 16.15m to open her outdoor campaign last weekend in Charlottesville, returned five days later to improve that mark and beat her closest rival by almost two-meters.

Deaviz Breaks Five Year Shot Put Record

The winning throw by Deaviz improved the previous school record of 16.87m (55’ 4.25”) by Christine Bohan in 2016 and shatter her own UVA freshman record from the weekend as well.

Deaviz achieved her winning mark in the second round of the competition, just as she did at the UVA Opener over the weekend. The top ranked shot put athlete in the U.S. in high school, opened the contest with a 15.82m mark, which would have been enough to win the event, before tossing the shot to a lifetime best to secure the win.

The Cavaliers thrower also has throws of 16.23m, 15.81m, and 16.65m in the final three rounds of the competition.

Pittsburgh senior Abena Atuobi collected the Raleigh Relays shot put silver medal with a throw of 15.46m (50′ 8.75″) with third place going to Abby Moore of Ohio with an effort of 14.95m (49′ 0.75″).

Meanwhile, Julia Venti of Duke won the women’s pole vault competition with a clearance of 4.00m after clearing the same height as Emerson Porter from North Carolina. Virginia freshman Maya Maloney was third with 3.85m.

In the other field event final during the first session on Thursday’s Day One at the 2021 Raleigh Relays, Chris Mirabelli, competing as an unattached athlete, won the men’s Javelin Throw with an effort of 69.82m. Duke’s freshman Scott Campbell was second with 68.77m and Virginia’s Ethan Dabbs third with 67.57m.

Action from the meeting will continue later on Thursday with another round of field events as well as the start of the running schedule, which begins at 2:15 p.m.

Also taking place today are the Texas Relays and the FSU Relays and you can follow those meetings using the links from the respective pages.