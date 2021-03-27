Marquise Goodwin and Akela Jones To Long Jump At Florida Meet: Watch Live

Marquise Goodwin and Akela Jones are among the featured athletes who will line up in the men’s and women’s Long Jump competition at Saturday’s Florida International “Pro Addition” at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar, Florida. The meeting will be streamed live by Epiq TV but it will require a subscription. Fans who are looking to stream the event can purchase a subscription for $12.99 USD.

The men’s long jump will open the meeting at 3:00 pm ET and it will feature American Goodwin, who will be competing in the event for the first time in five years. Follow live results from the meeting here

The 2012 Olympic finalist has not long jumped since the 2016 season when he produced two of his best-ever marks but then failed to make the U.S. team to the Olympic Games at Rio 2016.

Goodwin, who is the 2008 World Junior champion, and owns a personal best of 8.45m, is back in the sand again and he will be aiming to secure a place on the American long jump team to the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which is slated to take place later this summer.

Among the athletes lining up to face the former Texas Longhorn standout is Ghana jumper Abubakar Mohammed who has a personal best of 8.10m. His countryman Abraham Seaneke will also compete in the event, along with American Reggie Steele.

The women’s long jump at the Florida International “Pro Addition” will see outstanding Barbadian talent Akela Jones looking to return to the form that saw her dominating some of the top junior events before being sidelined by an injury.

The 25-year-old who underwent knee surgery in 2017 will make her 2021 season debut and she has her eyes set on representing Barbados at the Tokyo Olympics.

Chantel Malone from the British Virgin Islands is the other Caribbean representative starting alongside Jones in the women’s long jump which gets going at 4:00 pm. Malone, who has a personal-best mark of 6.90m, will also be making her 2021 season debut.

Americans Avery Lewis and Gabby Farquharson and Aries Sanchez of Venezuela will also compete in the event.