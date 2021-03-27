Marquise Goodwin Wins Florida International Pro Addition LJ Title On Return

Marquise Goodwin made a winning return in the long jump after he won the men’s event with an 8.12m (26′ 7¾”) effort at the Florida International Pro Addition at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar, Florida, on Saturday.

The women’s long jump was won by Chantel Malone from the British Virgin Islands after she stretched out to an outstanding lifetime best of 7.08m.

Goodwin Returns With Win At Florida International Pro Addition

Goodwin, who is competing for the first time since 2016, only had two legal jumps on the day, but they were enough to secure the victory.

After fouling on his opening two attempts, the American Olympian held it together to cut the sand at 8.07m (26′ 5¾”) in the third round of the competition.

The 30-year-old then stretched on his next two tries before stretching out to the day’s longest mark.

Saturday’s Florida International Pro Addition meeting was the first for Goodwin since his impressive 2016 season when he jumped a personal best of 8.45m at an event in Baie-Mahault, Guadeloupe. His campaign, however, ended in disappointment after he failed to make back-to-back Team USA Olympic teams, following his appearance at the 2012 Games in London.

Abubakar Mohammed of Ghana finished second with a mark of 7.94m (26′ 0¾”), done in the second round, while his countryman Abraham Seaneke took third place with a wind-aided mark of 7.69m (25′ 2¾”) which was assisted by a +3.0 m/s wind.

Competitive Women’s Long Jump Too…

Meanwhile, Malone, who entered the event as the favorite to win the women’s long jump, found herself trailing after the first round when Russian two-time European champion Darya Klishina jumped 7.05m on her first attempt.

Malone got on the board in the second round with an effort of 6.83m (22′ 5″) before fouling again on her third attempt.

However, the 29-year-old put it all together in the fourth round to set a new personal best and eventually win the event.

Akela Jones of Barbados was third with an effort of 6.58m (21′ 7¼”) though it was assisted by a slight wind of +2.1 m/s.

Click here for results