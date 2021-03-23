Former WR Holder Powell Looking Forward To 2021 Season

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Former world fastest man Asafa Powell of Jamaica is hoping for a fruitful 2021 season and acknowledged that this could be his final year in track and field.

Ready To Leave Everything On The Track

Powell, who twice held the 100 meters world record at 9.77 seconds and 9.74 seconds before his fellow countryman Usain Bolt lowered the mark three-times, is currently preparing for what is expected to be a very busy year and the Jamaican is looking forward to grabbing every opportunity to represent his country.

The 38-year-old is targeting a medal at this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, and accepts that this could be his last chance to win an individual medal at the prestigious event after missing out at three successive Games from 2004-2012.

“So far everything is going smoothly and I am looking forward to it [Olympic Games], because I am not getting any younger, so this has to be the year,” Powell told local television station Television Jamaica (TVJ).

The 2006 Commonwealth Games 100m champion is targeting a place on the Jamaican team to the World Athletics Relays later this year and he’s remaining confident and plans to stay healthy throughout the campaign.

Wants No More Disruptions

Powell is also anticipating no further disruptions to the track and field season, despite the ongoing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am very much looking forward to the entire season, because it’s going to be a very interesting one. I want it to go smoothly,” he said.

“Everything keeps getting put off or put to a later date, so first thing is for everything to go smoothly, and I am definitely looking forward to the season, the World Relays, Olympic Games, the Diamond League,” he adding, noting that he’s also looking forward to “just start traveling again.”

Powell has won gold medals as a member of the Jamaican 4x100m Olympic and world championships relay teams and secured a pair of bronze medals in the 100m at the 2007 and 2009 world championships.

The experienced sprinter has already run a 400m to open his 2021 season, clocking 50.32 seconds.