Salwa Eid Naser Pulls Out Of 15th Annual Spring Break Classic

World 400 meters champion Salwa Eid Naser of Bahrain has withdrawn from this weekend’s 15th Annual Spring Break Classic, which is currently taking place at Basilio Rodriguez Stadium in Carolina, Puerto Rico. The three-day meeting runs from March 18-20.

Naser was slated to open her 2021 outdoor season at the NACAC-permit meet but was forced to pull out due to personal reasons, World-Track.org was informed this week.

“She was scratched due to some issues she needed to resolve,” NACAC Competition Director Michael Serralta said.

Prior to pulling out of the event, Naser was down to compete on Saturday in the women’s 100 meters, an event in which she has raced in sparingly.

The 22-year-old to date has made five appearances over the 100m, with her last coming in 2019 in Salamanca, Spain.

The 2019 World Championships 400m gold medalist owns a personal best of 11.24 seconds for the 100m.

Naser was set to battle against the likes of Americans Gabby Farquharson, Tawanna Meadows and Shannon Ray, as well as Mariely Sanchez of the Dominican Republic.

The 15th Annual Spring Break Classic will feature athletes from 14 countries and includes 28 events.