SEC Cross Country All-Americans: 2020 NCAA Division I Cross Country

Nine Southeastern Conference (SEC) athletes were named among the All-Americans for the 2020 NCAA Division I Cross Country season. The list of student-athletes was announced on Tuesday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

How To Earn NCAA Cross Country All-American Honor?

The athletes secured All-American recognition by finishing among the top-40 athletes in their respective gender in the women’s 6k and men’s 10K races at the 2020 NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships on the Oklahoma State Cross Country Course in Stillwater, Okla., on Monday.

On the women’s side, Alabama led the way for SEC teams with three athletes, including Mercy Chelangat, who became the first Crimson Tide to win the National Championship after she captured the women’s individual 6K race at the championships in an impressive time of 20:01.1.

Sophomore Amaris Tyynismaa, who was third behind Chelangat in the women’s 6K, and junior Esther Gitahi who was 36th overall, were the other two Alabama athletes to earn All-American status.

The other SEC athlete earning All-American honor was Krissy Gear, a junior at Arkansas who crossed the finishing line 21st with a time of 20:39.3.

Arkansas paced the way for the SEC with a fourth-place finish in the team standings and the Razorbacks placed three athlete on the All-American list.

Amon Kemboi ran 30:14.2 for 11th place overall in the men’s 10K, won by Conner Mantz of BYU in 29:26.1.

Luke Meade was 38th in 30:44.9, while Gilbert Boit just made the cut off at 40th with a time of 30:46.4.

Cole Bullock and Mario Garcia Romo of Ole Miss were the other two SEC men earning All-American recognition after finishing 18th and 30th, respectively in the 10K.

The 2020 NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships team titles went to Northern Arizona’s men and BYU’s women. The Lumberjacks men were winning a fourth National Championships crown in the past five years, while the Cougars women landed their fifth in program history.