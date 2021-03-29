Sprint Star Gabby Thomas Targets 21-seconds Club

Rising star Gabby Thomas has her eyes set on breaking into the illustrious 21 seconds club for the women’s 200 meters this year but revealed that she will not put a limit on how fast she wants to run. Thomas, who is among the leading group of surging young American sprinters, powered away from a strong field to win the women’s 200m Invitational race at the 2021 Texas Relays on Saturday, March 27 in a world-leading and personal best time of 22.17 seconds.

The 24-year-old who is coming off an outstanding indoor season in which she twice posted personal bests over the 300m with respective times of 35.92 and 35.73 – had been chomping at the bit to get her outdoors season underway after some quality and “very consistent” training session leading up to the 2021 Texas Relays.

Among the sprinters trailing Thomas home in Austin, was countrywomen Jenna Prandini, who is a two-time American national 200m champion and a semi-finalist at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

Gabby Thomas Delighted With Personal Best To Start Season

“22.17!! A personal best for a season opener,” Thomas wrote on her official Twitter account. “I’ve been excited to for the outdoor season and it shows!

“My last few days/weeks of training had been going very well, and I had been very consistent,” she also told World-Track and Field Website. “My coach knew what I was capable of for Texas relays, and I trusted her.”

But although she was confident about performing well at the meet, Thomas admits that she wasn’t sure what to expect when she got to the starting blocks.

“While I knew I was capable, it was everybody’s first normal outdoor race since 2019, so I wasn’t sure what to expect once I got on the line to compete in the 200 again,” she told World-Track. “So [I’m] very happy with the results, but not too surprised.

The NCAA Indoor National champion over the 200m in 2018 while at Harvard, has her sights set on making the Olympic team for the Tokyo Games later this summer. She said her main target is to continue improving rather than concentrating on running a specific time.

Thomas, did, however, admitted that breaking 22 seconds is something she hopes to achieve this summer.

“I don’t target times,” said Thomas. “I target improvement and competing well, but I would hope to make some adjustments and join the 21 seconds club come this summer!