St. Kitts and Nevis’ Kizan David Shines At 2021 NCAA Division II Indoor National Championships

Kizan David of St. Kitts and Nevis landed two podium finishes at the just concluded NCAA Division II Indoor National Championships at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, AL, this past weekend (15).

David, a senior at Lincoln (Mo.), won the men’s long jump title on Friday before returning on Saturday to grab a silver medal in the triple jump competition.

The 22-year-old stretched out to 7.66m (25-1 ¾) in the final round of the long jump to win the gold medal ahead of a pair of fellow senior competitors.

Dashaun Morgan of Montevallo who opened with a first-round effort of 7.61m (24-11 ¾) led the competition until the final round when he was overtaken by David. Morgan, in the end, had to settle for the silver medal, while the bronze medal went to Christopher Goodwin of Central Missouri and New Zealand who did 7.57 (24-10) in the sixth and final round.

Meanwhile, in the triple jump contest on Saturday, David collected a silver medal for Lincoln (Mo.).

The St. Kitts and Nevis native who owns an indoor personal best of 15.66m, was just centimeters shy of that mark after he cut the sand at a season-best 15.61m ((51-2 ¾) to better his previous mark for 2021 of 15.31.

After jumping 15.00m (49-2 ½) to move into third place in the second round, David found his best mark of the day in the final round to move up one spot up to the silver.

Winning the men’s triple jump was Dakota Abbott of UC-Colo. Springs with a personal best mark of 15.69m (51-5 ¾), done in the final round. Abbott also had marks of 15.32 and 15.26m and fouled on the next three attempts.

Peniel Richard of West Texas A&M and Papua New Guinea secured the bronze medal with a personal best jump of 15.56m (51-0 ¾).

Martin Etsey (15.24m) of Findlay, Shyrone Kemp (15.18m) of MSU-Moorhead and the Bahamas, and Guyana’s Lloyd McCurdy (15.11m) who represents Tiffin, were also over the 15m mark.