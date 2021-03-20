Su Bingtian Runs World-Leading 10.05 In Shenzhen

BEIJING — Leading sprinter for China Su Bingtian won the men’s 100 meters and set a new world-leading time of 10.05 seconds on Saturday at a Chinese Athletics Association meeting in southern China’s city Shenzhen.

World-Leading Time For Improving Su

Su, who ran his first competitive 100m since returning from a long layoff due to injuries, easily defeated the rest of the competitors in the field, with his closest challenger being Xie Zhenye who clocked 10.19 for second place overall after winning the B Race. Wu Zhiqiang ran 10.29 for third place overall and was second in the B Race to Xie.

Later in the day Su also joined Xie, Wu, and Wang Zhihong in the men’s 4x100m relay, as the four men posted another 2021 best time when finishing first in 38.29 seconds.

It was the second meeting of the season for Su who opened his season indoors with an impressive 6.49 seconds clocking on March 12 in Chengdu.

The 31-year-old says he is targeting a medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo later this summer and believes he will continue to improve with more races.

In the women’s sprint events, Liang Xiaojing captured a short sprint double, finishing first in both the 100m and 60m dashes.

.Liang ran a personal best time of 7.22 seconds to take the 60m and also ran 11.45 for first place in the 100m.