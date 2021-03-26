Taliyah Brooks, Leo Neugebauer Leads 2021 Texas Relays Multi-Events: Day 1

Taliyah Brooks and Leo Neugebauer of Texas lead the multi-events on day one at the 2021 Texas Relays, hosted at the Mike Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas, on Thursday. Remember that you can watch a live stream of the meeting at WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App, with the Longhorn Network providing the television broadcast.

Texas freshman Neugebauer has so far tallied 4,279 points after the first five completed events in the men’s Decathlon and he will be aiming to build on his lead on Friday’s second day of the competition.

He opened the contest with a 10.93 seconds performance in the 100m for 876 points and then added a further 947 points to his tally after jumping 7.55m in the long jump. Neugebauer ended the shot put event on 2,647 points as he headed into an exciting high jump battle.

The 20-year-old German took 15 jumps a survived several third attempts to end at 2.02m for 822 points. He then completed day one with a 50.09 seconds performance in the 400m for fourth overall in the event for another 810 points.

Asani Hylton of Stephen F. Austin who tallied most of his points with a 2.08m clearance in the high jump, is second entering day two with 3.982 points, while Johnathon Harper of TAMU-Kingsville is third on 3,944 points and Rodney Littlejohn from Incarnate Word sits fourth after day one with 3,880 points.

Elsewhere, Wolf Mahler who was hoping to score the U.S. Olympic trials qualifying mark withdrew from the competition after the first four events.

Meanwhile, Taliyah Brooks finished day one at the 2021 Texas Relays with a healthy lead in the women’s Heptathlon after tallying 3,767 points across the first four events.

The former Arkansas Pentathlon NCAA Indoor champion in 2018 leads the rest of the competition by over 360 points.

Arkansas junior G’Auna Edwards who is in second place has earned 3,404 points after her four completed events while third place is McNeese State senior Grace McKenzie with 3,374 points.