Texas A&M Will Be Ready For 2021 Texas Relays: Coach Henry

After opening the outdoor season with a number of promising performances at the Willie Williams Classic 2021 in Tucson, Arizona, over the weekend, the Texas A&M men’s and women’s track and field teams will turn their attention to the 2021 Texas Relays this week.

The Aggies were without several of their top talents who missed the meet, following their participation in the recent NCAA Indoor Championships, but head coach Pat Henry is set to recall his stars for the trip to Austin for the Texas Relays which runs from March 25-27 at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

Texas A&M grabbed 16 titles at the Willie Williams Classic 2021 and Henry is hoping to use the upcoming meet as part of his team’s preparations for the back end of the season, as they continue to battle through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Texas Relays is another step on a big ladder that we’re trying to climb and you can’t skip a step, every step is important,” he said on the Aggies website. “Because of COVID, Texas Relays is actually just going to be another track meet next week.”

Despite experiencing some challenges, Henry is confident his teams will be ready to compete with some of the best programs in the country.

“We won’t get to do some of the things that we normally use as learning and progression into the season,” he added. “We’ll be ready to line up and we’ll be ready to get a little bit better than we did [last week].”

Meanwhile, Henry was pleased with the overall performance of Texas A&M at the Willie Williams Classic 2021, which produced several personal bests and school records.

“This meet was for learning about yourself every time you step on the track, it’s also about learning how to transfer training to competition,” he revealed. “You must have intensity in training to compete well on meet day.

“There is a process and you have to follow it and stick to the process. The process changes all the time as the season progresses. You have to come to training with some intent about what you’re doing and I think this group is right there right now and understanding that’s what you have to do.”

The 2021 Texas Relays will be streamed live on the Longhorns Network and WatchESPN and the ESPN App.