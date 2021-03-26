Texas Relays 2021 Day 2 Schedule, Stream & Live Results

AUSTIN, TX — The 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays will continue on Friday, and here is the Day Two schedule, starting time, and rounds of all the events taking place on the day. The meeting is streaming live on the Longhorn Network, with WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App also providing coverage. For those using an Amazon Firestick, FireTV, Chromecast, or Roku, you can download the ESPN App or visit WatchESPN on a browser on your streaming device.

Friday’s schedule will begin with the number of field event ‘B’ Finals, including the women’s Shot Put, women’s High Jump, men’s Shot Put, and women’s and men’s Pole Vault deciders, which all get underway at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The men’s and women’s Decathlon and Heptathlon will start at 11:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. respectively before the afternoon session begins with the women’s Long Jump ‘B’ Final at 1:30 PM.

Running events are slated for 2:00 p.m. with the preliminary rounds of the women’s and men’s 4x100m relays. The sprint hurdles will get underway at 2:30, followed by the heats of the 100m dashes.

The preliminary rounds of the women’s 4x400m relay will be at 3:30 with the men’s heats going off at 4:00.

Below is the schedule that you can follow for Friday:

93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays 2021 Day 2 Schedule

Men’s Decathlon Overall 11:00 AM

Women’s Heptathlon Overall 11:30 AM

Women’s Shot Put ‘B’ Final 10:30 AM

Women’s High Jump ‘B’ Final 10:30 AM

Men’s Shot Put ‘B’ Final 10:30 AM

Women’s Pole Vault ‘B’ Final 10:30 AM

Men’s Pole Vault ‘B’ Final 10:30 AM

Men’s Decathlon 110m Hurdles 11:00 AM

Men’s Decathlon Discus Throw 11:00 AM

Men’s Decathlon Pole Vault 11:00 AM

Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw 11:00 AM

Men’s Decathlon 1500m 11:00 AM

Women’s Heptathlon Long Jump 11:30 AM

Women’s Heptathlon Javelin Throw 11:30 AM

Women’s Heptathlon 800m 11:30 AM



Afternoon Session



Women’s Long Jump ‘B’ Final 1:30 PM

Men’s Long Jump ‘B’ Final 1:30 PM

Women’s 4×100 relay Prelims Round 2:00 PM

Men’s 4×100 relay Prelims Round 2:00 PM

Men’s Pole Vault ‘A’ Final 2:30 PM

Women’s 100m Hurdles Prelims Round 2:30 PM

Men’s 110m Hurdles Prelims Round 2:40 PM

Women’s Discus Throw ‘A’ Final 3:00 PM

Women’s 100m Prelims Round 3:00 PM

Men’s 100m Prelims Round 3:15 PM

Women’s 4×400 relay Prelims Round 3:30 PM

Men’s 4×400 relay Prelims Round 4:00 PM

Women’s Long Jump ‘A’ Final 4:00 PM

Men’s Long Jump Final 4:00 PM

Men’s High Jump ‘B’ Final 4:00 PM

Women’s Pole Vault ‘A’ Final 5:00 PM

Men’s Discus Throw ‘A’ Final 5:00 PM