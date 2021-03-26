Thompson, Davis Win Great Britain Marathon Trials: Results

Chris Thompson and Stephanie Davis timed their runs perfectly to break away and win the Great Britain marathon trials and punched their tickets to the Tokyo Olympics in Japan later this summer. Both winners set respective personal bests en route to securing victory.

Great Britain Marathon Trials Summary

Thompson wins men race with 2:10:50 Davis takes the women’s race in a time of 2:27:16 None of the other runners were able to duck under the Olympic qualifying standard Natasha Cockram sets PB, but just missed the women’s Olympic standard Men’s Marathon Olympic Olympic qualifying standard is 2:11.30 Women’s Marathon Olympic qualifying standard is 2:29.30

The men’s race was won by Thompson, who cleverly navigated the fast Kew Gardens course in two hours 10 minutes, and 52 seconds to not only pick up the victory but also finished inside the Olympic qualifying standard of 2:11.30.

The 39-year-old who was understandably full of emotions as he approached the finishing line and even well after he broke the tape, following his comeback from injuries in recent years, broke away at about the 35K mark and held a steady pace for the rest of the race to set a new personal best.

Ben Connor, who started as one of the Great Britain marathon trials pre-race contenders, also earned a place on the Olympic marathon team after taking second place in 2:12:06.

Although his finishing time on Friday was outside the Olympic standard, the 28-year-old will also be in Tokyo, having already set the qualifying time in a previous race.

Scotland’s Callum Hawkins, who had already earned a spot to the Games this summer, acted as a pacemaker for Friday’s race.

Mohamud Aadan, running his debut marathon impressed with a third-place finish of 2:12:20, while Dewi Griffiths faded to fourth with 2:13:42.

Davis Qualifies For Olympic Games

Meanwhile, Davis took some 24 seconds off her previous personal best to win the women’s race and qualified for Tokyo, after ducking inside the Olympic time. The 30-year-old was impressive on the day after building up a very good momentum and held her pace in the final two miles after the pacemaker had stepped away.

Natasha Cockram finished second behind Davis in the women’s race and smashed her personal best, but was 30 seconds off the qualifying time.

The delayed 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics will run from July 23, 2021 to August 8.

Great Britain marathon trials – Men’s Top-10 Results

1 Christopher Thompson 2:10:52

2 Benjamin Connor 2:12:06

3 Mohamud Aadan 2:12:20

4 Dewi Griffiths 2:13:42

5 Joshua Griffiths 2:15:08

6 Robbie Simpson 2:15:26

7 Andrew Davies 2:15:50

8 Frank Baddick 2:15:58

9 Ian Leitch 2:17:26

10 Nigel Martin 2:18:09

Great Britain marathon trials – women’s results

1 Stephanie Davis 2:27:16

2 Natasha Cockram 2:30:03

3 Rosie Edwards 2:31:56

4 Rebecca Gentry 2:32:01

5 Clara Evans 2:32:42

6 Sarah Inglis 2:34:09

7 Naomi Mitchell 2:37:50

8 Becky Briggs 2:38:58

Complete Finishers Here