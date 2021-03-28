T&T’s St. Hillare Runs 20.25 PB At Weems Baskin Invitational 2021

COLUMBIA SC — Dwight St. Hillare of Trinidad and Tobago won the men’s 200 meters title at the Weems Baskin Invitational 2021 which was held over two days at the University of South Carolina on Friday, March 26, and Saturday, March 27. The 23-year-old raced home to a new lifetime best of 20.25 seconds to open his 2021 outdoor campaign impressively.

Busy Day For St. Hillare At Weems Baskin Invitational

St. Hillare, who represents the University of Kentucky, was improving his previous personal best of 20.61 seconds, which was set in Fayetteville, Ark., in May 2019.

He also helped the University of Kentucky to win the men’s 4x100m relay, running on the second leg of the quartet that posted 39.52 seconds. Rodney Heath Jr., Jacob Smith and Lance Lang were the other members of the team.

St Hillaire also joined up with Kenroy Williams, Lang and Tai Brown to pilot the Wildcats to a 3:07.97 performance to win the men’s 4x400m relay.

Meanwhile, finishing second to St. Hillare in the 200m was Evan Miller of South Carolina who ran a personal-best 20.50 seconds, with Malik John of the British Virgin Islands and Coppin State finishing third with 20.85, which was a national U20 record and a personal best.

Bahamian Moss Takes 400m Title

The women’s 400m title went to Megan Moss of Bahamas and Kentucky after she clocked a new personal best time of 52.94 seconds to top the field. Moss came home ahead of Jermaisha Arnold of Coastal Carolina (53.30) and South Carolina’s Alysia Johnson (53.42).

Tia Adana Belle of Barbados was fifth overall with 54.30 with Jamaica’s Shenelle Tomlinson who represents Coppin State taking seventh with 54.76.

Abayie Opuni of Coppin State too the men’s 400m with 46.52 ahead of Arinze Chance of Guyana who ran 46.62 and Sulaimane Bangura Emmanuel (Ga.) (46.70).

Elsewhere at the 2021 Weems Baskin Invitational this weekend, American Wadeline Jonathas clocked a personal best of 22.91 for first place in the women’s 200m, Devenne Charlton of USA ran a PB of 13.12 second to win the women’s 100m hurdles ahead of Masai Russell of the University of Kentucky (13.14 PB) and South Carolina’s Destinee Rocker (13.16).

Complete results from the meeting is here