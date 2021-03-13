VIDEO: Oregon’s Micah Williams Wins NCAA Indoor Championships Men’s 60m Title

Watch video highlights as Oregon freshman Micah Williams dominated his rivals on his way to winning the men’s 60 meters title at the 2021 NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday’s third and final day of competition.

Watch Micah Williams Wins 60m Indoor National Title

Williams, who entered the championships as the Pre-race favorite highlighted his qualities in his heat on Friday before returning in the final to match his personal best and own school record time with a flashing performance of 6.49 seconds to secure the gold medal at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, AR.

Williams didn’t get off his usual strong start, but the freshman was able to accelerate the best of the last 20-30 meters of the race to pull away from the field and grabbed 10 precious points for the Oregon Ducks who went on to win the men’s team title.

Florida senior and SEC Indoor Championships champion Raymond Ekevwo followed Williams home in second place with a time of 6.54 seconds, his fastest this indoor season, while the bronze medal went to Indiana’s Rikkoi Brathwaite, who ran 6.56 seconds.

Oregon was also able to grab some valuable team points from senior Gaston Bouchereau who posted 6.65 seconds for fifth place.

Meanwhile, Tavarius Wright, a senior at North Carolina A&T closed out his collegiate indoor campaign with a fourth-place finish in the event in 6.65.

Marcellus Moore of Purdue (6.65), Sterling Warner-Savage of Louisville (6.67) and Brendon Stewart of USC (6.69) rounded out the eight finishers.