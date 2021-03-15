Watch 2020 NCAA Cross Country Championship FULL RACE Again

Did you miss the 2020 DI men’s and women’s NCAA Cross Country Championship? Well, you can watch the FULL RACE again, courtesy of the NCAA official YouTube Channel. Both races were streamed live on ESPNU and WatchESPN, but several fans weren’t able to follow the coverage live.

If you were among the supporters who were fixed behind the desk in an office and being well supervised or someone who was traveling safely and without internet access, then no need to worry as we have you covered and you can re-live the moments.

On Monday at the Oklahoma State University Cross Country Course in Stillwater, OK, BYU women and Northern Arizona University men secured the team titles.

No. 2 ranked BYU scored 96 points for first place on the women’s side, beating a very spirited NC State side, with the ACC outfit finishing second with 161 points.

It was, however, not a good day for defending champion and No. 1 Arkansas which struggled early and just made the Top 10 – scoring 316 points for 10th place after just one runner finished in the Top 20 for the Razorbacks.

Alabama junior Mercy Chelangat picked up the gold medal in the women’s 6K after covering the course with a time of 20:01.1. Chelangat became the first individual national cross country champion for Alabama in program history.

Following home second was Oklahoma State’s Taylor Roe at 20:06.7, while Alabama’s Amaris Tyynismaa finished third at 20:10.2.

On the men’s side, Northern Arizona which won national titles back-to-back-to-back from 2016-2018, returned to the top of the podium after the No. 2 ranked Lumberjacks formed a pack early and then finished close together to score 60 points.

NAU placed four runners inside the Top 10 and all five of its scorers inside the Top 40 to set up the comfortable victory.

Notre Dame tallied 87 points for second place, while the host team Oklahoma State also jumped on the podium with a third place finish with 142 points. No. 1 BYU which entered the championships as the defending champion from 2019, ended 7th with 254 points.

The Cougars were able to celebrate the men’s individual title, though, after Conner Mantz ran impressive 29:26 to secure the top spot in the 10K – becoming the first American to win the individual title since Oregon’s Galen Rupp in 2008.