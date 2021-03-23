Watch 2021 Melbourne Track Classic, As Oboya Races In 400m Again

You can watch live stream of the 2021 Melbourne Track Classic, which will take place at Lakeside Stadium, in Albert Park, on Thursday, March 20. Fans can watch the live stream on the Athletics Australia YouTube channel for free.

The 2021 Melbourne Track Classic is the fourth event of the Australian 2021 Summer Super Series and it will feature several athletes who are looking to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the Australian Track and Field Championships, which will take place in Sydney, next month.

Among the featured athletes set to compete at the meeting are standout 400m runner Bendere Oboya and discus thrower Matt Denny.

Oboya, who has already achieved the Tokyo Olympics 400m qualifying mark of 51.35 seconds with her 51,21 personal best performance from the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar, will look to continue her steady progression thus far this season when she lines up in the event in Melbourne.

The 20-year-old has so far taken down her season-best to 51.61 which was achieved in Sydney on 7 March, and she will be hoping to improve that mark and extend her improving form for this summer.

Watch Oboya Winning Easily In Sydney

Oboya is set to start from lane five in the quarter-mile at the 2021 Melbourne Track Classic on Thursday.

Alexia Loizou, Kendra Hubbard, teenager Sidney Burrell, and Jessica Thornton, who was a member of Australia’s 4x400m team at the Rio 2016 Olympics, will be lining up to face Oboya in the event.

Meanwhile, Matt Denny will feature in the men’s discus throw.

The 2019 world championships finalist who will be making his season debut on Thursday, has shown great form over the past two seasons and he will be hoping to match or improve those efforts in the Olympic season.

After throwing a personal-best 65.43m to finish sixth at the Doha world championships 2019, Denny returned to improve that mark last year to 65.47m.

Among the throwers lining up against him at the 2021 Melbourne Track Classic is Daniel Kirk, who is also eyeing the Tokyo Olympic Games.