Watch 2021 NCAA Indoor Championships Men’s & Women’s Weight Throw Finals

Fayetteville, AR — Watch live streaming coverage of the men’s and women’s Weight Throw finals on ESPN3 and WatchESPN.com, while live results and updates will also be available here.

Jasmine Mitchell Seeks Women’s Title

Jasmine Mitchell of Ole Miss comes into the championships as the No. 1 ranked athletes on the women’s side, following her 23.24m effort to secure the victory at the SEC Indoor Championships in February.

Her teammate Shey Taiwo is No. 2 heading into the championships with a mark of 23.04m, a mark she laid down when finishing second to Mitchell at the SEC Indoor Championships. Taiwo was 10th at the 2019 NCAA Indoor Championships.

Madi Malone of Auburn who was ninth at the 2019 championships is the No. 3 ranked thrower with 22.89m while the Top-5 ranked women’s throwers are Memphis’ DeeNia McMiller and Shauniece O’Neal of Southern Illinois.

The women’s finals will begin at 5:30 pm ET.

Meanwhile, the men’s weight throw finals will begin at 7:30 pm ET and we are expecting a very exciting battle between the podium contenders.

CORRECTION ABOUT Trevor Otterdahl (who was mixed up with Payton Otterdahl)

Trevor Otterdahl and Alex Talley will be hoping to represent North Dakota State well when they enter the circle on Friday night.

Otterdahl enters as the No. 12 ranked thrower. He has a best of 22.04m so far this season and would need to improve that effort significantly if he plans to compete with the top throwers.

Ranked No. 1 in the event is Florida’s Thomas Mardal who has a best of 24.16m, done to secure the gold medal at the 2021 SEC Indoor Championships and he will be hard to beat in this event if he gets things right.

Israel Oloyede of Arizona is ranked No. 2, while Talley who is ranked No. 3 will be hoping to pair up with his North Dakota State teammate on the podium on Thursday night.

