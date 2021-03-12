Watch Day 2: 2021 NCAA Indoor Championships Schedule

Day 2 schedule and live results and updates, while fans can watch a live stream of the 2021 NCAA Indoor Championships at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, AR., on Friday, March 12.

How To Watch Day 2 Live

The second day of the championships will begin at 11:00 AM ET/ 10:00 AM CT with the resumption of the men’s Heptathlon as the athletes will feature in the 60m hurdles before contesting the pole vault at 12:00 PM ET. The final event in the Heptathlon is the 1000m and it will be contested at 2:45 PM ET.

Meanwhile, the open events on Friday’s second day will go off at Noon ET when the men and women start the battle for their respective shot put gold medals.

Tyra Gittens of Texas A&M Breaks Collegiate Pentathlon Record At 2021 NCAA DI Indoor National Championships

The field event action will continue with the men’s men high jump and long jump finals before the first track event gets going at 3:00 PM ET with the preliminaries of the men’s 1 Mile run.

Also on the day will be the heats of 60m hurdles, the 400m, 60m, 800m, 200m and 5,000m run.

The women will take the track at 8:15 PM Women 60m hurdles preliminaries.

All Times Are CT

Men Heptathlon

Friday 10:00 AM Hept 60 M Hurdles Finals

Friday 11:00 AM Hept Pole Vault Finals

Friday 1:45 PM Hept 1000 M Finals

Day Start Friday Men’s Events Rnd

Friday 11:00 AM Men Shot Put Finals

Friday 11:30 AM Men High Jump Finals

Friday 2:00 PM Men Long Jump Finals

Friday 2:00 PM Men 1 Mile Prelims

Friday 2:15 PM Men 60 M Hurdles Prelims

Friday 2:25 PM Men 400 M Prelims

Friday 2:45 PM Men 60 M Prelims

Friday 2:55 PM Men 800 M Prelims

Friday 3:05 PM Men 5000 M Final

Friday 3:25 PM Men 200 M Prelims

Friday 3:45 PM Men DMR Final



Day Start Friday Women’s Events Rnd

Friday 11:00 AM Women Shot Put Finals

Friday 4:30 PM Women High Jump Finals

Friday 6:15 PM Women Pole Vault Finals

Friday 6:30 PM Women Long Jump Finals

Friday 7:00 PM Women 1 Mile Prelims

Friday 7:15 PM Women 60 M Hurdles Prelims

Friday 7:25 PM Women 400 M Prelims

Friday 7:45 PM Women 60 M Prelims

Friday 7:55 PM Women 800 M Prelims

Friday 8:05 PM Women 5000 M Final

Friday 8:25 PM Women 200 M Prelims

Friday 8:45 PM Women DMR Final