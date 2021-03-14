Watch Highlights: Kemba Nelson Sets Collegiate 60m Indoor Record

Watch the video highlights of Oregon junior sprinter Kemba Nelson setting a meet record and collegiate record of 7.05 seconds to win the women’s 60m dash at the 2021 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championship on Saturday.

Kemba Nelson Even Shocked Herself

Nelson entered the championships as one of the favorites for a podium finish, but the Jamaican even surprised herself when she looked up at the clock and saw the time she posted in the final.

Nelson got off to a modest start, but she still had some work to do after the first 30m mark.

The talented Jamaican then accelerated well over the second half of the race to blow by USC’s Twanisha Terry en route to lowering the previous meeting and collegiate record of 7.07 set by Aleia Hobbs (LSU) and Hannah Cunliffe (Oregon).

“That’s crazy,” Nelson said about her winning time during her interview with ESPN after the race.

“I just listened to what my coach told me before the race,” she added. “Go out there and have fun. Get out and jump on them early and that’s exactly what I did.”

Terry, who entered as the pre-championships favorites, had to settle for second place in 7.14 seconds, while Kiara Grant of Norfolk State and Jamaica copped the bronze medal with a time of 7.16 seconds.

Nelson’s victory completed the 60m sweep for Oregon after teammate Micah Williams produced a personal best of 6.49 seconds to win the men’s national title earlier in the day.