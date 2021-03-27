Watch Live: Bowie, Okagbare, Slade At Florida International “Pro Addition” Meet

Olympic silver medalist Tori Bowie of USA will open her Olympic season at the Florida International “Pro Addition” meeting at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar, Florida, on Saturday. Bowie is slated to run in both the women’s 100m and 200m sprints. You can watch live streaming coverage of the meeting on Epiq TV, but you will need a subscription. Live results is available here.

Tori Bowie To Open Season In 100/200

The American who won a silver medal in the 100m and bronze in the 200m at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, will race from lane four in the first section of the 100m which begins at 4:00 p.m. ET before racing from the same lane in the first heat of the women’s 200m.

Bowie, the 2017 World Championships 100m champion, will be competing competitively for the first time since 2019, will lineup against countrywoman Gabby Farquharson, Canadian Taylor Anderson, and Aries Sanchez of Venezuela in the first heat.

In the 200m, the 30-year-old Bowie will take on a strong field that includes Great Britain’s Daryll Neita, a two-time world silver medalist in the 4x100m, and a bronze medal in the same event at the Rio 2016 Games. Former NCAA standout Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico will continue her preparations for the Tokyo Olympics when she races from lane seven in the same heat.

Lina Nielsen and Maya Bruney of Great Britain, and Canadian Aiyanna Stiverne will also battle against Bowie in heat one.

The women’s 200m event will feature three heats.

Slade and Okagbare Will Also Compete

High school star Jaylen Slade of the IMG Elite will take on the seniors in the men’s 200m, which begins at 5:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, Nigerian Blessing Okagbare will run in the women’s 400m to open her 2021 outdoor campaign.

The 32-year-old enjoyed an impressive indoor season where she posted personal bests in both the 60m and 200m and she will be looking to transfer that form into the outdoor term.

Carline Muir of Canada, Aminat Jamal of Bahrain, and Italian Gia Trevisan are all slated to battle with Okagbare in her heat.