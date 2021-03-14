Watch Live Stream Of Nanjing Lishui Mountain Half Marathon

The 2021 Nanjing Lishui Mountain Half Marathon will be streamed live online and you can watch the live coverage on Sunday on your phones or from other smart streaming devices.

The Nanjing Lishui Mountain Half Marathon is a World Athletics Label Road Races – Basic level event and it is available to the fans to stream on the web.

At the time of writing this report, the organizers reported a starting entry list of over 11,000 participants, which is one the biggest fields for a race since the COVID-19 pandemic. The organizers also mentioned that registration for the event was maxed out within the first day after the signup was opened.

Don’t miss the chance to see what should be a competitive and exciting race in Nanjing and we are looking forward to watching a chance of scenery as with all the indoor events currently taking place, fans can get a chance to enjoy this road running competition.