Watch NCAA Track And Field Championships 2021 Live Stream And TV Schedule: Day 3

Watch the NCAA track and field championships 2021 live stream and TV schedule for Saturday’s third and final day of competition at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, AR.

When Does Track and Field Live Stream Starts?

The championships live stream will begin at 1:30 PM ET/ 12:30 PM CT with the men’s pole vault finals, while the men’s triple jump final will start at 1:00 PM ET. Saturday’s early track and field schedule also includes the Mile run, which is the first final on the track at 2:00 PM. SEE FULL RESULTS: Team Results | Men’s Results | Women’s Results | Watch live on Saturday, March 13 at 1:30 pm ET | Watch live on Saturday, March 13 at 5:00 pm | Watch live on Saturday, March 13 at 8:00 pm

Live stream of the indoor championships will continue at 2:10 PM with the men’s 60m final, which will feature a thrilling battle between Oregon freshman Micah Williams, Florida senior Raymond Ekevwo and Tavarius Wright of North Carolina A&T.

Also on the list of men’s finals on Saturday are the 400m, 60m hurdles, 800m, 200m, and 3000m. The men’s track and field championships live stream will conclude with the 4x400m final at 3:20 PM.

Meanwhile, the women’s NCAA indoor championships live stream will begin at 5:00 PM with the triple jump. The One Mile run will take place at 6:00 pm before the battle for the champion of speed starts at 6:10 PM.

USA senior Twanisha Terry, Oregon’s Kemba Nelson and Kiara Grant of Norfolk State and Tennessee’s Joella Lloyd will start among the favorites to win the women’s 60m.

One of the highlighted events at the 2021 NCAA track and field championships is the women’s 400m, which will stream live at 6:20 PM, as Texas A&M freshman sensation Athing Mu going for the collegiate record of 50.34 seconds, set by former USC star Kendall Ellis in 2018.

Mu ran a very comfortable 51.02 seconds to win her heat and she is expected to go much faster in the final.

Also on the list of finals on the third and final day on Saturday are the 60m hurdles, 800m, 200m and 3000m.

The NCAA indoor track and field championships 2021 TV schedule and stream will close out at 7:20 PM with the women 4x400m relay final.

NCAA track and field championships 2021 live stream and TV schedule

Day Start Saturday Men’s Events Rnd

Saturday 12:30 PM Men Pole Vault Finals

Saturday 1:00 PM Men Triple Jump Finals

Saturday 2:00 PM Men 1 Mile Final

Saturday 2:10 PM Men 60 M Final

Saturday 2:20 PM Men 400 M Finals

Saturday 2:30 PM Men 60 M Hurdles Final

Saturday 2:40 PM Men 800 M Final

Saturday 2:50 PM Men 200 M Finals

Saturday 3:00 PM Men 3000 M Final

Saturday 3:20 PM Men 4×400 M Relay Finals

Day Start Saturday Women’s Events Rnd

Saturday 5:00 PM Women Triple Jump Finals

Saturday 6:00 PM Women 1 Mile Final

Saturday 6:10 PM Women 60 M Final

Saturday 6:20 PM Women 400 M Finals

Saturday 6:30 PM Women 60 M Hurdles Final

Saturday 6:40 PM Women 800 M Final

Saturday 6:50 PM Women 200 M Finals

Saturday 7:00 PM Women 3000 M Final

Saturday 7:20 PM Women 4×400 M Relay Finals