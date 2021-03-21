Watch Video: Jaylen Slade Runs 10.23w At IMG Spring Break Invitational

Standout high school sprinter Jaylen Slade of IMG Academy’s (FL) flashed to a wind-aided 10.23 seconds (+2.8 m/s) to win the boys’ 100 meters dash at the IMG Spring Break Invitational to open his 2021 outdoor season.

Watch video highlights of the Slade dominating the field to win the 100m.

Slade got away to a solid start and then moved away from the field at the half-way mark after coming out of his early drive phase and accelerated through.

Slade, who dominated the sprints during the indoor campaign, including running a personal best and national record time of 20.62 over the 200m, won comfortably ahead of his closest challenger Zak Sedaros of Viera who ran 10.54 for second place.

Josh Thomas of Braden River finished third in 10.67, with Tavis Wilson of Wharton (10.92) and Tawaski Abrams of Dunbar (10.99) all breaking 11-seconds.

BOYS 100 METER DASH FINALS

PLACE ATHLETE TEAM RESULT WIND H#

1 Slade, Jaylen JR IMG Academy 10.23 1

2 Sedaros, Zak SR Viera 10.54 1

3 Thomas, Josh SR Braden River 10.67 1

4 Wilson, Tavis SR Wharton 10.92 1

5 McKay, TAHJAVIUN JR Sarasota 10.93 3

6 Yunusha, Zack SR Wharton 10.99 2

7 Abrams, Tawaski FR Dunbar 10.99 1

Complete Results Here