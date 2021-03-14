Watch Video: Matthew Boling Beats Terrance Laird For NCAA Indoor Championships 200m Title

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Watch video highlights as Matthew Boling of Georgia held off LSU’s Terrance Laird in a very tight finish to win the men’s 200 meters at the 2021 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday.

Boling and Laird ran neck and neck down the final stretch before the talented Georgia sprinter out-leaned his LSU rival at the tape to secure the national title with a new personal best time of 20.19 seconds.

Laird, the 2021 SEC Indoor Championships gold medalist from a couple of weeks ago, secured the silver medal with a personal best of 20.20.

Watch Boling vs. Laird – 200m NCAA Indoor Championships

The winning time posted by Boling on the third and final day of competition at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, on Saturday improved his school record, while he also became the No. 5 all-time collegiate performer.

The sophomore who was disqualified in the final at the SEC Indoor Championships on Feb 26, was able to top his previous school record of 20.37, which he set at the conference meet during the heats. His time is now the fastest in the world this season.

Securing the bronze medal behind Boling and Laird was Joe Fahnbulleh of Florida who won the first section of the two-section final with a time of 20.38, while fourth place went to North Carolina A&T freshman Javonte Harding in a personal best of 20.39.

The No. 6 ranked Georgia men scored 35 points to finish second in the overall team score behind NCAA Indoor champion Oregon (79) and LSU (56).

Complete Men’s 200m Results