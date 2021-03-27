Watch Video: Terrance Laird Runs WL 19.81 secs At 2021 Texas Relays

AUSTIN, Texas — Watch video highlights as Terrance Laird of LSU blasts to world-leading 19.81 seconds (0.8 m/s) to win the 2021 Texas Relays college and university men’s 200 meters final on Saturday. The time posted by Liard smashed his previous personal best of 20.41, set in Gainesville, FL, on March 30, 2018.

Laird Powers Away From Texas Relays Field

The LSU junior who cruised into the final with a 20.43 performance on Thursday, returned on Saturday to leave it all on the track as he accelerated down the home straight and away from his rivals to trigger loud cheers from the small group of spectators at the Mike Myers Stadium in Austin.

Laird who won the SEC Indoor Championships in February before losing to Georgia’s Matthew Boling at the NCAA Championships earlier this month didn’t get off to a fast start and had to come from behind, which indicates that he might have gone much faster with a better first 100m.

Devon Achane of Texas A&M and Shaun Maswanganyi of Houston shared the same time of 20.31 seconds for second and third place, respectively, but the freshman pair must have been stunned to see Laird moving away from them and they weren’t able to follow him closely. Chevannie Hanson of UTEP ran 20.67 for fourth place.

The college and university women’s 200m was much tighter with Cambrea Sturgis of North Carolina A&T just LSU’s Thelma Davies on the line.

Davies held a slim lead in the closing meters of the race, but Sturgis was able to come back and nipped the Tigers freshman on the line to win with 22.87 to Davies’ 22.89.

North Carolina A&T junior Delecia McDuffie who was the fastest qualifier on Thursday, finished third in Saturday’s final in 23.04.

Men’s 200m Final Result

1 Terrance Laird LSU 19.81

2 Devon Achane Texas A&M 20.31

3 Shaun Maswanganyi Houston 20.31

4 Chevannie Hanson UTEP 20.67

5 Kamden Jackson Baylor 20.80

6 Akeem Sirleaf N. Carolina A&T 20.81

7 Diamantae Griffin Liberty 20.88

DNF Christian Hamberlin Houston

DNS Akanni Hislop LSU

Women’s 200m Final Result

1 Cambrea Sturgis N. Carolina A&T 22.87

2 Thelma Davies LSU 22.89

3 Delecia McDuffie N. Carolina A&T 23.04

4 Kavia Francis Baylor 23.14

5 Cecilia Tamayo-Garza Houston 23.16

6 Rhasidat Adeleke Texas 23.27

7 Immanuela Aliu Texas A&M 23.44

DNS Jonah Ross N. Carolina A&T

DNS Stacey Ann Williams Texas