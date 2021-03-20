When and Where Is 2021 SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships

Following the thrilling indoor conference meeting last month, fans are already plotting and preparing for future SEC Track and Field Championships in 2021. As expected, the 2021 SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships is next on the list of conference meetings and this will take place between May 13-15, at the E.B. Cushing Stadium in College Station, Texas. Live streaming coverage could be on SECN+ and WatchESPN. We will provide more information once this becomes available.

Defending SEC Outdoor Championships Title Holders

This year’s championships will be hosted by the Texas A&M University and Pat Henry’s side will be hoping to use the comfort of being at home as an advantage as they seek to break the recent dominance of Arkansas on the women’s side.

Arkansas, which dominated the 2021 SEC Indoor Championships and then repeated that display to capture the NCAA Indoor National Championships earlier this month, won the women’s team title at the 2019 SEC Outdoor Championships, as the Razorbacks landed their fifth women’s conference crown in six years. The 2020 SEC Championships did not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, LSU won the 2019 SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships on the men’s side and will be hoping to hold on to its team title at the end of this year’s meeting. The Tigers, who finished second at the SEC Indoor Championships behind Arkansas, were also runner ups to Oregon at the 2021 NCAA Indoor National Championships.

How Are Expected To Be The Stars?

Among the star athletes expected to feature on the men’s side during this year’s championships are JuVaughn Harrison, Noah Williams, and Terrance Laird of LSU, Kyle Garland, Elija Godwin, and Matthew Boling of Georgia, as well as Florida’s Thomas Mardal.

On the women’s side, Texas A&M’s Athing Mu, Deborah Acquah and Tyra Gittens, Abby Steiner of Kentucky, Daszay Freeman, Krissy Gear, and Katie Izzo of Arkansas, as well as Joella Lloyd of the University of Tennessee are expected to be among the leading stars on show come the second week of May.

As for the leading SEC Outdoor Championships title holders, Tennessee owns a league-leading 25 men’s titles, while LSU has a league-leading 13 women’s crown.