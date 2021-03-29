World Champ Naser To Open Season At Miramar Invitational

MIRAMAR, FL — World champion Salwa Eid Naser is set to open her 2021 Olympic season at the Miramar Invitational at the Ansin Sports Complex on April 10 in Florida. The Miramar Invitational is a Silver Label meeting on the Continental Tour, and is part of the 2021 USATF Journey to Gold – Tokyo Outdoor Track & Field Series.

Naser, who is a Nigerian-born Bahrain sprinter, was scheduled to open her campaign at the 15th Annual Spring Break Classic in Puerto Rico earlier this month but withdrew from the meeting for personal reasons.

After winning the silver medal at the 2017 World Championships in London, Naser returned two-years later to upgrade that medal color after she ran a stunning time of 48.14 seconds to beat Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo for the gold medal at the 2019 Doha World Championships and set a national record in the process.

After being cleared on a technicality and avoided being banned for a doping rule violation last year, the Bahrain star will now be focusing on winning the gold medal at the delayed 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, later this summer.

With Miller-Uibo set to run just the 200m at this Games, opting not to defend her Olympic 400m title, Naser will start as the pre-Games favorite in Tokyo.