World champion Steven Gardiner To Race In 200m At 15th Annual Spring Break Classic

World 400m champion Steven Gardiner from the Bahamas is among the list of highlighted athletes who will feature at the 15th Annual Spring Break Classic at the Basilio Rodriguez Stadium in Carolina, Puerto Rico. The event, which is an Area Permit Outdoor Meeting – will take place from Thursday, March 18 to Saturday, March 20.

Gardiner, who made a brief showing during the 2021 indoor season, where he raced over the 200m and 300m – will continue his preparations for the summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, by competing in the men’s 200m at the 15th Annual Spring Break Classic on Friday.

The Bahamian owns a personal best and national record of 19.75 second in the event outdoors and clocked 19.96 last season for his only other sub-20 seconds performance.

Gardiner will race from heat one in the event and will lineup in lane 4 against Levi Cadogan of Barbados, Asa Guevara of Trinidad Tobago and American Quintaveon Poole.

There are five scheduled heats for the men’s 200m.

Meanwhile, American Tamari Davis leads the way among the starters on the women’s side.

The 18-year-old who is coming off an impressive indoor season, comes in with a personal best time of 22.23.

Mariely Sanchez from the Dominican Republic enters as the fastest entrants with 22.03 but will be making her first competitive appearance since the 2019 season.

Home favorite Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico enters with 22.45 seconds and ran an impressive 22.91 personal best indoors in Feb., while USA’s Jessica Beard has a personal best of 22.34.

