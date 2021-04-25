2021 Boys and Girls Champs Early Bird Live Stream Ticket

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Want to watch the 2021 Boys and Girls Champs in Jamaica next month? Well, there are options. Track and field fans around the world can experience five days of pulsating live coverage of the top high school championships on the planet via 1spotmedia next month.

The delayed boys and girls championships, which will now run from May 11-15, were given the green light to be staged by the Jamaican government about a week ago and 1spotmedia.com and the 1spotmedia APP will be providing live streaming coverage for the fans, given that spectators will not be allowed to attend the meet.

How To Watch 2021 Boys and Girls Champs Live

The broadcasters of the live event release several pay-per-view options for fans to sign up and enjoy from the comfort of their homes with the most notable package being the Early Early Bird Special. This deal, which expires on Monday, April 26, and it will cost USD$25.99 for all five days.

After April 26, though, you will not be able to select the Early Early Bird Special option anymore and would need to choose a different package. The remaining options see a charge of USD $10.99 for the first three days of the competition, while day 4 will run you USD $15.99, and the fifth and final day alone will cost USD $20.99.

Looking at all the available options, it would make good sense to just purchase the Early Early Bird Special and enjoy the uninterrupted coverage.

The boys and girls champs 2020 was canceled a year ago due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, and things were trending in the same direction this year.

However, after surviving the early push backs from the initial set date of March 23-27, ISSA was finally given the approval for the staging of the competition earlier this month.

“Earlier today, we were verbally informed by ODPEM (Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management) that the Government has given us the green light to stage the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships between May 11 and 15,” ISSA President Keith Wellington told The Jamaica Gleaner.