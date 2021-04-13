2021 Michael Johnson Invitational Entry Standards For Unattached Athletes

The following are the entry standards for the post-collegiate and unattached athletes for the 2021 Michael Johnson Invitational, which will take place at Clyde Hart Track and Field Stadium on April 16-17, 2021.

The meeting organizers have stated that all post-collegiate and unattached athletes wishing to compete at this year’s meeting must meet the respective entry standards. These athletes must also receive an invitation from Baylor University through Direct Athletics. If you do not receive this invitation, you can assume your entry was not accepted. We reserve the right to arbitrarily accept and reject each entry.

Follow all the track and field meeting results this coming week from the list posted on our page

COVID-19 TESTING: You will be required to send evidence of a negative PCR test for screening COVID-19. This negative test needs to be emailed to evan_iluzada and michael_ford@baylor.edu by Thur., Apr. 15 by 3:00 pm. You must wear a ask at all times, except during competition.

Every student-athlete and staff should wear their mask in our facility. Those competing in field events may remove their mask when is it their turn to throw or jump, but we expect that student-athlete to put their mask back on after each attempt. Runners can take off their mask at the clerking tent right before they do some strides on the track, place it in their bag, and retrieve that mask when they return to the clerking station.

2021 Michael Johnson Invitational Entry Standards

Men’s Entry Standards for

Post-Collegiate & Unattached Athletes

110m Hurdles – 13.80

400m Hurdles – 52.00

100m – 10.25

200m – 20.50

400m – 45.70

800m – 1:48.00

Shot Put – 18.00m

Discus – 58.00m

Hammmer – 60.00m

Javelin – 65.00m

Pole Vault – 5.18m

Long Jump – 7.60m

Triple Jump – 15.80m

High Jump – 2.00m

Women’s Entry Standards

for Post-Collegiate & Unattached Athletes

100m Hurdles – 13.50

400m Hurdles – 58.00

100m – 11.25

200m – 23.20

400m – 53.50

800m – 2:04.00

Shot Put – 15.00m

Discus – 50.00m

Hammer – 60.00m

Javelin – 47.00m

Pole Vault – 4.27m

Long Jump – 6.30m

Triple Jump – 13.20m

High Jump – 1.80m