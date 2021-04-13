2021 Michael Johnson Invitational Entry Standards For Unattached Athletes

The following are the entry standards for the post-collegiate and unattached athletes for the 2021 Michael Johnson Invitational, which will take place at Clyde Hart Track and Field Stadium on April 16-17, 2021.
The meeting organizers have stated that all post-collegiate and unattached athletes wishing to compete at this year’s meeting must meet the respective entry standards. These athletes must also receive an invitation from Baylor University through Direct Athletics. If you do not receive this invitation, you can assume your entry was not accepted. We reserve the right to arbitrarily accept and reject each entry.
Follow all the track and field meeting results this coming week from the list posted on our page
COVID-19 TESTING: You will be required to send evidence of a negative PCR test for screening COVID-19. This negative test needs to be emailed to evan_iluzada and michael_ford@baylor.edu by Thur., Apr. 15 by 3:00 pm. You must wear a ask at all times, except during competition.
Every student-athlete and staff should wear their mask in our facility. Those competing in field events may remove their mask when is it their turn to throw or jump, but we expect that student-athlete to put their mask back on after each attempt. Runners can take off their mask at the clerking tent right before they do some strides on the track, place it in their bag, and retrieve that mask when they return to the clerking station.
2021 Michael Johnson Invitational Entry Standards
Men’s Entry Standards for
Post-Collegiate & Unattached Athletes
110m Hurdles – 13.80
400m Hurdles – 52.00
100m – 10.25
200m – 20.50
400m – 45.70
800m – 1:48.00
Shot Put – 18.00m
Discus – 58.00m
Hammmer – 60.00m
Javelin – 65.00m
Pole Vault – 5.18m
Long Jump – 7.60m
Triple Jump – 15.80m
High Jump – 2.00m
Women’s Entry Standards
for Post-Collegiate & Unattached Athletes
100m Hurdles – 13.50
400m Hurdles – 58.00
100m – 11.25
200m – 23.20
400m – 53.50
800m – 2:04.00
Shot Put – 15.00m
Discus – 50.00m
Hammer – 60.00m
Javelin – 47.00m
Pole Vault – 4.27m
Long Jump – 6.30m
Triple Jump – 13.20m
High Jump – 1.80m
Leave a Reply