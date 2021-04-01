The 2021 Pepsi Florida Relays Heat Sheets, Live Links, Preview

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The University of Florida track and field program will host the Pepsi Florida Relays, one of the nation’s premier collegiate meets, Friday and Saturday (April 2 – 3) at Percy Beard Track, located inside James G. Pressly Stadium.

Meet results, provided by Delta Timing, and heat sheets are available via the Pepsi Florida Relays page on FloridaGators.com.



This year’s meet, which was reduced from a four-day event to a two-day event, will also host a limited number of participants to mitigate the risks associated with the COVID-19 global pandemic.



The two-day event will feature a total of 13 Power Five teams from across the nation, including Florida. Additionally, this year’s meet will not be open to unattached or post-collegiate athletes, and as previously announced, UF will not host participants from the high school levels.



Meet Dates (all times Eastern)

Friday, April 2 – First event of the day begins at 2 p.m.

– First event of the day begins at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 3 – First event of the day begins at 10 a.m.

– First event of the day begins at 10 a.m. Complete Meet Schedule

Heat sheets

Attendance and Capacity Information

James G. Pressly Stadium will operate at a limited capacity. Attendance will be limited to coaches, support staff, student-athletes, and athletes’ family and guests.



Additional fan attendance will be assessed each day depending on the capacity for the day. Should capacity guidelines permit, a limited amount of tickets will be available to the general public at no cost on a first-come-first-serve basis at the gate. Fans should tune in to @GatorsTF for updates regarding tickets.



Coaches, support staff, participants, and attendees will adhere to health and safety protocols established under the guidance of UF Health and the SEC Medical Taskforce, which includes physical distancing and face coverings.



Parking Information

Spectator parking is complimentary and will be made available at the UF Law School (GREEN LOTS ONLY Friday [Orange Lots open AFTER 3:30 p.m.]; all lots Saturday) and fraternity row.