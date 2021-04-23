2021 USATF Grand Prix Features Strong Sprint Fields: Watch It Live

Ronnie Baker, Noah Lyles, Michael Norman, Allyson Felix, Shaune Miller-Uibo, and Jenna Prandini are among a stellar sprint lineup assembled to take part at the 2021 USATF Grand Prix at Oregon Relays on Saturday, April 24. You will be able to watch the live broadcast of the meeting on NBCSN with USATF.tv also providing a live stream. How To Watch USATF Grand Prix at Oregon Relays & 2021 Oregon Relays.

The 2021 USATF Grand Prix at Oregon Relays is part of the USATF Journey to Gold – Tokyo Outdoor Track & Field Series, which is the first World Athletics Continental Tour Gold standard level event of the 2021 season.

World 200m champion Lyles heads the men’s 100m field and will battle against fellow countryman and world leader Baker, who comes into this weekend’s meet with a quick 9.94 seconds season-best done at the 2021 Texas Relays last month. Lyles, who opened his season last weekend with a fourth-place 10.08 seconds performance at Tom Jones Invitational, will be aiming to build on that performance. Besides Baker and Lyles, the men’s 100m will also feature Trayvon Bromell, the world indoor 60m champion and 2015 world 100m bronze medalist, Ameer Webb, Mike Rodgers and Marvin Bracy.

The women’s 100m dash is also loaded with talents and the event includes a mixture of veterans and young talents. Leading the way for the experience sprinters in the field are Murielle Ahoure of the Ivory Coast, the 2018 world indoor 60m champion, as well as Nigeria’s Blessing Okagbare, Americans Prandini, Felix, and Tianna Bartoletta. Jamaicans Briana Williams and Kemba Nelson (Oregon), as well as American Candace Hill, will lead the way for the young stars.

Further up in distance, Olympic 400m champion Miller-Uibo from the Bahamas will open her 2021 campaign in the 400m this outdoor season when she takes on what is expected to be a very challenging field that should push her to run a quick time this weekend.

Lining up to tackle the 27-year-old over the one-lap event at the 2021 USATF Grand Prix at Oregon Relays is USA’s 2017 world champion Phyllis Francis, who will make her first appearance in the event this outdoor campaign. Experienced quarter-miler Jessica Beard of USA, former NCAA champion Kendall Ellis and Lynna Irby will also race in the event.

On the men’s side, American Norman will start as the favorite, but is expected to face serious challenges from countryman and training partner Rai Benjamin, the World Championships 400m hurdles silver medali winner at Doha 2019. Joining the field as well as USA’s Nathan Strother, teen Justin Robinson, Michael Cherry, and Matthew Hudson-Smith of Great Britain.