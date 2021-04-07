Alan Webb’s First-ever sub-4-min Indoor Mile Enters Auction

NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 – The non-profit Armory Foundation is pleased to announce the first auction of one of track & field’s most iconic performances via the expanding world of blockchain and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Inspired by the success of NBA Top Shot and other projects, this will give sports fans and collectors across the world the chance to own one of the sport’s most memorable moments from The Armory’s “Fastest Track in the World.”

Alan Webb’s record-setting indoor mile is now available for purchase with Ethereum on the OpenSea platform (Click HERE). The exclusive footage of this legendary race was shot and produced by Ambrose Salmini of Salmini Films, and the first of five copies will be auctioned off by April 21st.

All proceeds from this auction will fund the Armory College Prep program, a no-cost and unscreened academic program for New York City students who train at the New Balance Track and Field Center at The Armory.

Alan Webb’s historic first-ever sub-four-minute mile indoors

“Ambrose is a legendary running filmmaker, and it is so generous of him to offer such a historic piece of track & field history for the benefit of our hardworking students,” said Rita Finkel, Armory Foundation Co-President and Director of Armory College Prep. “Despite this extremely difficult past year, 100 percent of the Armory College Prep seniors have been accepted at 4-year colleges, for the fifth consecutive year.”

On January 20, 2001, Webb, then a senior at South Lakes High School, ran a blistering 3:59.86 mile at The Armory’s New Balance Games in front of a wildly cheering crowd, making him the first high school athlete to break four minutes indoors.

Recalling that moment, Alan Webb recently said: “The memory of that race remains remarkably vivid for me with announcer Ian Brooks urging the crowd to help me break the four-minute barrier, and I’m happy to help support the Armory College Prep program.”

Webb would go on to smash Jim Ryun’s outdoor high school record later that year, setting the stage for a spectacular professional career highlighted by his still-standing American mile record.

“More records have been set at The Armory than anywhere in the world,” said Armory Foundation Co-President Jonathan Schindel, “and NFTs are a terrific way for aficionados to own and invest in such one-of-a-kind performances via this exciting new digital marketplace.”

Webb’s spectacular mile is just one of the many iconic races and record-setting performances that have taken place at The Armory over the past three decades. Be sure to follow The Armory’s social media channels for more updates and announcements.