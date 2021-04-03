American Brooke Andersen Wins USATF Sprint Summit women’s Hammer Throw With 74.96m

TEXAS — Pan American Games silver medalist Brooke Andersen of USA threw a season-best 74.96m (245 feet and 11 inches) to win the women’s Hammer Throw competition at the 2021 USATF Sprint Summit at Prairie View A&M, the first stop in the USATF Journey to Gold – Tokyo Outdoor Series in Texas on Saturday, April 3. The link to watch the meeting is below on this page

Andersen, who opened the competition with a foul, went on to scratch on three other occasions as well.

The American had a strong effort of 73.31m in the second round to take the lead before delivering her winning mark in the third round to beat her previous best from 73.84m, set on March 19 at the Emporia State Spring Invite in Kansas. Andersen also had a throw of 73.10m in the sixth and final round. She remains the third-best thrower this season.

Finishing in second place in the event was Janee Kassanavoid of USA with a throw of 68.96m which game in the second round.

Meanwhile, Whitney Simmons, who was the only competitor with a mark in the first round, finished third on the day with a personal best of 64.50m, which came on her opening attempt.

In fact, the first-round effort was the only legal measure for Simmons today in her first appearance of the 2021 outdoor season.

Great Britain’s Racheal Somoye had a mark of 59m for fourth place.

The 2021 USATF Sprint Summit in Prairie View continues and we will post as many updates as possible.