Complete 2021 Pepsi Florida Relays Results

Complete results from the two-day 2021 Pepsi Florida Relays, hosted at the University of Florida and at the Percy Beard Track on Friday, April 2, and Saturday, April 3. It was another day of impressive performances with USC pair Anna Cockrell and Twanisha Terry among the highlights on the women’s side and Florida’s freshman Joseph Fahnbulleh completed a sprint double.

After posting a world-leading mark to win the women’s 400m hurdles on Friday, senior Cockrell returned on Saturday to complete the double, running 12.89 seconds to lead a 1-2 finish for USC in the women’s 100m hurdles. Freshman Jasmine Jones took second place with 12.91, while third went to junior Tiara McMinn of Miami (Fla.) in 12.92.

Meanwhile, senior sprinter Terry posted an impressive 11.08 seconds (2.0 m/s) to win the women’s 100m dash and defeated Alabama’s Tamara Clark (11.12) who won the 200m on Friday. Florida State’s Jayla Kirkland was third in 11.15.

Fahnbulleh completed the men’s sprint double at the meeting after he returned on Saturday to take the 2021 Pepsi Florida Relays 100m title in 10.23 secs.

Elsewhere, Jordan Scott, the Jamaican and USC senior collected another triple jump title this season after bounding out to a season-best 16.96m for the win. Scott defeated countryman Clayton Brown of Florida who jumped 16.41m for second place, while Alabama’s Keshun McGee did 15.91m for third.

Brown, who teamed up with Fahnbulleh to held the Gators sealed the men’s 4x100m title in 38.89 secs, also won the high jump with a clearance of 2.23m, the same height registered by USC’s Earnie Sears.

There were also some blazing times in the 400m, with Trinidad and Tobago and Kentucky’s Dwight St Hillaire running an impressive seasonal best of 44.74 to beat Jacory Patterson of Virginia Tech at 44.81. Florida freshman Ryan Willie posted a new personal best time of 45.12 for third place with DaeQwan Butler of Florida State coming home fourth in 45.89.

USC went 1-2 in the women’s 400m as Kaelin Roberts stopped the clock at 51.23 for first place ahead of teammate Bailey Lear (51.57), Florida’s Talitha Diggs (52.09) and another Trojan, Nicole Yeargin (52.09).