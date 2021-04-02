Day 1 Results: 2021 Pepsi Florida Relays – 400mH World-Lead For USC’s Cockrell

Results and report from Day 1 at the 2021 Pepsi Florida Relays hosted at the University of Florida’s Percy Beard Track on Friday. Tamara Clark of Alabama, Anna Cockrell of USC, Shanice Love of Florida State, and Joseph Fahnbulleh of Florida were among the highlighted athletes at the meeting on the first day.

400m Hurdles World-Lead For Cockrell at the 2021 Pepsi Florida Relays

Cockrell of USC clocked a world-leading 55.65 seconds to win the women’s 400m hurdles, bettering the previous 2021 best mark of 55.68 seconds, which was achieved by Cuba’s Zurian Hechavarría last month in La Habana. Cockrell crossed the finishing line ahead of Kentucky sophomore Masai Russell who ran 57.55, while third place went to South Carolina freshman Ashton Lindley who crossed at 57.68.

Florida Gators freshman sprinter Fahnbulleh clocked 20.10 seconds to secure first place in the men’s 200 meters winning heat one of the events on the day. Lance Lang of Kentucky who won the second heat had the second-fastest time overall with 20.51, while Clemson’s Terryon Conwell ran 20.54 for second place in heat two and finished third overall.

The women’s 200m went to Alabama’s Clark after she ran a 2021 collegiate-best 22.50 seconds (2.0 m/s) to take her heat, beating USC’s Lanae-Tava Thomas who ran 23.03, and Dajour Miles of Kentucky (23.36).

Elsewhere senior Shanice Love of Florida State and Jamaica took first place in the women’s Discus Throw with a season-best mark of 58.79m. Love led the competition with a third-round mark of 56.12m, but improved that lead to 56.56m in the fourth round before finding her best measure of the day in the final round.

Florida’s Claire Bryant moved up the rankings in the women’s long jump after the freshman won the event with a lifetime best effort of 6.68m.

Competition continues on Saturday with another full schedule.